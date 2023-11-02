Chimera Investment Q3 23 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on Nov. 2, 2023, to discuss Q3 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.chimerareit.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/20231102-chimera-investment-corp-third-quarter-2023-earnings

To listen to the call, dial (888) 604-1613 (US) or (201) 689-7810..

For a replay call, dial (877) 660-6853 (US) or (201) 612-7415 (International), Conference ID 13741821.

