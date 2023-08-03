Chimera Investment Q2 23 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on August 3, 2023, to discuss Q2 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.chimerareit.com

To listen to the call, dial (888) 437-3179 (US) or (862) 298-0702.

For a replay call, dial (877) 660-6853 (US) or (201) 612-7415 (International), Conference ID 13739816.

