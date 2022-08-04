Chimera Investment Q2 22 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on Aug. 4, 2022, to discuss Q2 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.chimerareit.com

To listen to the call, dial (888) 437-3179 (US) or (404) 267-0369 (International).

For a replay call, dial (877) 660-6853 (US) or (201) 612-7415 (International), Conference ID 13731614.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.