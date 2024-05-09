Chimera Investment Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) reported that its first quarter net income available to common shareholders increased to $111.0 million from $38.9 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.45 compared to $0.17. Earnings available for distribution per adjusted common share was $0.12 compared to $0.13. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.17, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net interest income declined to $65.11 million from 69.63 million, previous year.

"Chimera's book value increased in the first quarter to $7.11 per share and generated an economic return of 7% for the period," said Phillip Kardis, Chimera's CEO.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.