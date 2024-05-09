News & Insights

Chimera Investment Q1 Net Income Rises

May 09, 2024 — 09:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) reported that its first quarter net income available to common shareholders increased to $111.0 million from $38.9 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.45 compared to $0.17. Earnings available for distribution per adjusted common share was $0.12 compared to $0.13. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.17, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net interest income declined to $65.11 million from 69.63 million, previous year.

"Chimera's book value increased in the first quarter to $7.11 per share and generated an economic return of 7% for the period," said Phillip Kardis, Chimera's CEO.

