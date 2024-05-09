Chimera Investment Q1 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on May 9, 2024, to discuss Q1 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.chimerareit.com/news-events/ir-calendar

To listen to the call, dial (866) 604-1613 (US) or (201) 689-7810 (International).

For a replay call, dial (877) 660-6853 (US) or (201) 612-7415 (International), Conference ID 13745605.

