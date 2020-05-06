Markets
Chimera Investment Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on May 6, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.chimerareit.com/investors/events/events-and-presentations/events-calendar

To listen to the call, dial (866) 643-4456 (US) or (703) 546-4241 (International), Conference ID 8998934.

For a replay call, dial (800) 585-8367 (US) or (404) 537-3406 (International), Conference ID 8998934.

