Chimera Investment Names Phillip Kardis II CEO

December 12, 2022 — 08:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) Monday announced the appointment of Phillip J. Kardis II as Chief Executive Officer to succeed Mohit Marria, effective immediately.

Kardis is an expert in mortgage REITs and structured transactions and he has been serving as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary since 2015.

Choudhary A. Yarlagadda, President, Chief Operating Officer is appointed as Co-Chief Investment Officer. Dan Thakkar will be the new Co-Chief Investment Officer.

