CHIMERA INVESTMENT Earnings Results: $CIM Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHIMERA INVESTMENT ($CIM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, missing estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $69,220,000, missing estimates of $76,734,750 by $-7,514,750.

CHIMERA INVESTMENT Insider Trading Activity

CHIMERA INVESTMENT insiders have traded $CIM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK LEE JR MACDOWELL (Chief Investment Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 166,000 shares for an estimated $2,479,080 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GERARD CREAGH purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $166,375

CHIMERA INVESTMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of CHIMERA INVESTMENT stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VSM WEALTH ADVISORY, LLC removed 3,154 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,465

GENEOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC. removed 241 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,374

NBT BANK N A /NY added 66 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $846

