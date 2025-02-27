News & Insights

Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

February 27, 2025 — 01:38 pm EST

On 3/3/25, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6231, payable on 3/31/25. As a percentage of CIM.PRD's recent share price of $24.98, this dividend works out to approximately 2.49%, so look for shares of CIM.PRD to trade 2.49% lower — all else being equal — when CIM.PRD shares open for trading on 3/3/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.01%, which compares to an average yield of 7.79% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRD shares, versus CIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.6231 on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRD) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are trading flat.

