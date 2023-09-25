Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $18.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.07% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CIM.PRA was trading at a 22.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.93% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRA shares, versus CIM:
Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) is currently down about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are down about 0.3%.
