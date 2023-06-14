Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 6/16/23, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 6/30/23. As a percentage of CIM.PRA's recent share price of $19.77, this dividend works out to approximately 2.53%, so look for shares of CIM.PRA to trade 2.53% lower — all else being equal — when CIM.PRA shares open for trading on 6/16/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.15%, which compares to an average yield of 8.16% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRA shares, versus CIM:
Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are up about 1.2%.
