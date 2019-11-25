Markets
Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 11/27/19, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 12/31/19. As a percentage of CIM.PRA's recent share price of $26.66, this dividend works out to approximately 1.88%, so look for shares of CIM.PRA to trade 1.88% lower — all else being equal — when CIM.PRA shares open for trading on 11/27/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.48%, which compares to an average yield of 6.54% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRA shares, versus CIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are trading flat.

