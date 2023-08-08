Chimera Investment Corp's 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp's 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRC) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9375), with shares changing hands as low as $19.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.06% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CIM.PRC was trading at a 21.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.18% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Chimera Investment Corp's 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRC) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are off about 1.1%.
