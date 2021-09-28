Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.53, the dividend yield is 8.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIM was $15.53, representing a -1.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.77 and a 92.92% increase over the 52 week low of $8.05.

CIM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.95. Zacks Investment Research reports CIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.86%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cim Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CIM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 3.89% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of CIM at 5.05%.

