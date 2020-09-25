Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 28, 2020

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -40% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.49, the dividend yield is 14.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIM was $8.49, representing a -63.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.99 and a 32.24% increase over the 52 week low of $6.42.

CIM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.38. Zacks Investment Research reports CIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -30.67%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CIM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust (REM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 21.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CIM at 4.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.