Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 28, 2020

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -40% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.49, the dividend yield is 14.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIM was $8.49, representing a -63.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.99 and a 32.24% increase over the 52 week low of $6.42.

CIM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.38. Zacks Investment Research reports CIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -30.67%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

