Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CIM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIM was $12.86, representing a -1.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.02 and a 99.38% increase over the 52 week low of $6.45.

CIM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). CIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.64. Zacks Investment Research reports CIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -14.38%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

This marks the 4th quarter that CIM has paid the same dividend.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CIM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust (REM)

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWD with an increase of 48.38% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of CIM at 4.55%.

