Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.4, the dividend yield is 8.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIM was $15.4, representing a -2.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.77 and a 91.3% increase over the 52 week low of $8.05.

CIM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports CIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .68%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CIM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (CIM)

iShares Trust (CIM)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (CIM)

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (CIM)

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (CIM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWD with an increase of 21.09% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of CIM at 5.03%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.