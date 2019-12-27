Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that CIM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.26, the dividend yield is 9.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIM was $21.26, representing a -0.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.30 and a 20.59% increase over the 52 week low of $17.63.

CIM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.59. Zacks Investment Research reports CIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -10.26%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CIM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust (REM)

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 9.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CIM at 5.02%.

