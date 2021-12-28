Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2021

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 27, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CIM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.55, the dividend yield is 8.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIM was $15.55, representing a -7.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.85 and a 59% increase over the 52 week low of $9.78.

CIM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.93. Zacks Investment Research reports CIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.81%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cim Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CIM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)

Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 3.55% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of CIM at 4.88%.

