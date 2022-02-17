Chimera Investment Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM):

Earnings: -$0.72 million in Q4 vs. $128.80 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q4 vs. $0.49 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Chimera Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $110.56 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.38 per share

