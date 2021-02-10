Chimera Investment Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM):

-Earnings: $128.80 million in Q4 vs. $111.88 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.49 in Q4 vs. $0.59 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Chimera Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $71.64 million or $0.29 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.31 per share

