Chimera Investment Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM):

-Earnings: $111.88 million in Q4 vs. -$117.24 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.60 in Q4 vs. -$0.63 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Chimera Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $120.08 million or $0.64 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.52 per share

