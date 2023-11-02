Chimera Investment Corp. Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) announced Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$16.27 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$204.58 million, or -$0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Chimera Investment Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$16.27 Mln. vs. -$204.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.07 vs. -$0.88 last year.

