Chimera Investment Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM):

Earnings: -$204.58 million in Q3 vs. -$179.77 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.88 in Q3 vs. -$0.76 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Chimera Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $62.61 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.28 per share

