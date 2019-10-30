Chimera Investment Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) reported a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $87.89 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $147.36 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Chimera Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $94.37 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $141.59 million from $147.04 million last year.

Chimera Investment Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $94.37 Mln. vs. $113.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q3): $141.59 Mln vs. $147.04 Mln last year.

