Chimera Investment Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $348.89 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $87.89 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Chimera Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $80.07 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Chimera Investment Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $80.07 Mln. vs. $94.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.