Chimera Investment Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM):

-Earnings: -$73.39 million in Q2 vs. $40.32 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.37 in Q2 vs. $0.21 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Chimera Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $76.02 million or $0.32 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.31 per share

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.