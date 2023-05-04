Chimera Investment Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM):

Earnings: $38.93 million in Q1 vs. -$281.20 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.17 in Q1 vs. -$1.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Chimera Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $31.47 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.16 per share

