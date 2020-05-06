Chimera Investment Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM):

-Earnings: -$370.76 million in Q1 vs. $118.15 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.08 in Q1 vs. $0.54 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Chimera Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $105.92 million or $0.57 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.45 per share -Revenue: $158.18 million in Q1 vs. $147.44 million in the same period last year.

