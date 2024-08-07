Chimera Investment Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $33.91 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $17.59 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Chimera Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $30.31 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Chimera Investment Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $33.91 Mln. vs. $17.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.41 vs. $0.23 last year.

