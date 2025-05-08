Chimera Investment Corp. Announces Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $145.9 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $111.02 million, or $1.36 per share, last year.

Chimera Investment Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $145.9 Mln. vs. $111.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.77 vs. $1.36 last year.

