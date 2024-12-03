News & Insights

Chimera Investment Completes Acquisition of Palisades Group

December 03, 2024 — 06:57 am EST

Chimera Investment ( (CIM) ) has shared an update.

Chimera Investment Corporation has completed its acquisition of The Palisades Group, a specialized alternative asset manager focused on residential real estate credit, for $30 million with potential earnouts. This strategic move is anticipated to enhance Chimera’s investment portfolio, aligning with shareholder interests, although actual results may vary due to market conditions and other factors. Financial advisors and legal counsel facilitated the transaction, marking a significant step in Chimera’s real estate investment strategy.

