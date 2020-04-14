Chimera Investment (CIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chimera Investment (CIM) closed at $7.48, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the mortgage investor had lost 50.07% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

CIM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CIM to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 43.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $114.70 million, down 22.21% from the prior-year quarter.

CIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $368.60 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -62.67% and -38.8%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CIM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 60.56% lower. CIM is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, CIM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.95. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.53.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.