Chimera Investment (CIM) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chimera Investment (CIM) closed at $7.70, marking a -0.9% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mortgage investor had gained 0.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 8.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CIM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2020. In that report, analysts expect CIM to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 43.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $114.70 million, down 22.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $368.60 million, which would represent changes of -62.67% and -38.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CIM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 60.56% lower. CIM currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, CIM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.25. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.01.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

