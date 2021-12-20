Chimera Investment (CIM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.65, changing hands as low as $13.97 per share. Chimera Investment Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIM's low point in its 52 week range is $9.78 per share, with $16.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.