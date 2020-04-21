Chimera Investment (CIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chimera Investment (CIM) closed the most recent trading day at $7.33, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.97% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the mortgage investor had lost 14.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 15.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 22.85%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CIM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, down 43.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $114.70 million, down 22.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $368.60 million. These totals would mark changes of -62.67% and -38.8%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CIM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 60.56% lower. CIM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, CIM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.83.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.