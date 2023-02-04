Chimera Investment (CIM) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Chimera Investment said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $7.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.47%, the lowest has been 7.93%, and the highest has been 27.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.47 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.34%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.81% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chimera Investment is $6.80. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.81% from its latest reported closing price of $7.54.

The projected annual revenue for Chimera Investment is $430MM. The projected annual EPS is $1.01.

Fund Sentiment

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chimera Investment. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CIM is 0.0927%, a decrease of 29.6609%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.28% to 140,536K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Thornburg Investment Management holds 17,331,693 shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 17,317,311 shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,989,485 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,996,000 shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM by 38.37% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,885,395 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,959,498 shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM by 39.05% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,143,433 shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,396,721 shares, representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM by 38.91% over the last quarter.

Chimera Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chimera Investment Corporation is a REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, and other real estate assets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.