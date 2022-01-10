Chimera Investment Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CIM

In trading on Monday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.83, changing hands as low as $14.77 per share. Chimera Investment Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIM's low point in its 52 week range is $10 per share, with $16.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.81.

