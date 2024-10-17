News & Insights

Markets
CIM

Chimera To Buy Palisades For $30 Mln In Cash

October 17, 2024 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) announced on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire Palisades Group, an alternative asset manager focused on residential real estate credit, for $30 million in cash.

Chimera will also pay an additional potential earnout of up to $20 million over five years contingent upon achieving certain financial targets, with the option for Chimera to pay 50 percent of the earnout payments in shares.

The transaction, to be closed in the fourth quarter, is expected to be accretive to Chimera's earnings in 2025.

Phillip Kardis II, CEO of Chimera, said: "Complementing Chimera's permanent equity capital, this transaction is expected to broaden our residential credit reach to include managing assets for third parties and raising and investing private capital."

Post transaction, Jack Macdowell, Jr., Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Palisades, will become Chimera's Chief Investment Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CIM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.