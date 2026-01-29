Chime Financial Stock Lands New $129 Million Bet Despite Tepid Post-IPO Performance

Key Points

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth purchased 5,128,770 shares of Chime Financial.

The estimated trade value was $129.1 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The new stake represents 3.1% of fund assets, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

On January 29, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth disclosed a new position in Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM), acquiring 5.13 million shares worth $129.1 million based on quarter-end pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 29, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth initiated a new position in Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) by purchasing 5,128,770 shares. The quarter-end value of the stake totaled $129.1 million.

What else to know

This new position represents 3.1% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: BIL: $182.5 million (4.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AAPL: $142.8 million (3.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: XLK: $103.9 million (2.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: IVV: $88.6 million (2.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MSFT: $82.3 million (2.0% of AUM)

As of January 29, shares of Chime Financial were priced at $26.22, down about 3% from their June IPO price of $27.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.07 billion Net income (TTM) ($984.77 million) Market capitalization $9.32 billion Price (as of January 29) $26.22

Company snapshot

Chime Financial offers mobile-first, fee-free banking services, including checking, savings, early paycheck access, and overdraft protection

The company operates a fintech platform partnering with FDIC-insured banks, generating revenue primarily from interchange fees on customer transactions

It targets U.S. consumers earning under $100,000 per year, focusing on individuals seeking accessible, low-cost banking solutions

The company leverages a technology-driven approach to deliver banking services without traditional fees, aiming to increase financial inclusion for underbanked populations. Chime's strategic partnerships with FDIC-insured banks and its focus on interchange-driven revenue provide a scalable and resilient business model in the evolving fintech landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Less than a year into becoming a public company, Chime is crossing the threshold from pure growth story to operating leverage story, and that shift is showing up clearly in the numbers. In the most recent quarterly release, revenue climbed 29% year over year to $544 million, active members rose 21% to 9.1 million, and adjusted EBITDA swung to a $29 million profit as margins expanded sharply.



This position also fits cleanly alongside a portfolio that leans heavily toward large, liquid exposures like Treasury ETFs, mega-cap tech, and broad index funds. Against that backdrop, Chime stands out as a concentrated bet on consumer finance rather than market beta. The stake size suggests conviction, but at just over 3% of assets, it remains risk-aware.



The timing is also notable because Chime raised full-year guidance and announced a $200 million share repurchase program. Average revenue per active member reached $245, while customer acquisition costs fell for a third straight quarter. Sure, shares might be below IPO pricing levels, but the recent performance might be why this new investor is betting big on Chime’s future.

