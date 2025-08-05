Chime Financial to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Chime Financial, Inc. CHYM is slated to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7, after market close. The quarterly results are likely to display year-over-year growth in revenues.

In the last reported quarter, this consumer financial technology company reported average revenue per Active Member (ARPAM) of $251, up from $231 in the prior-year quarter. Results reflected a year-over-year rise in revenues. However, higher operating expenses in the quarter undermined the performance to an extent.

In the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 11.5% compared with the industry's decline of 2.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors to Consider Ahead of CHYM’s Q2 Results

Chime Financial is a Fintech company that provides fee-free mobile banking services through two national banks, Stride Bank and The Bancorp Bank. The company is likely to have continued to benefit from the secular growth trends of the consumer financial technology industry in the second quarter.

In contrast to the revenue model of traditional banks, which is primarily driven by net interest margins, CHYM employs an asset-light, payments-driven revenue model. The company generates most of its revenue through interchange-based fees charged to merchants when members, via the card networks, use Chime-branded debit and credit cards.

CHYM's unique technology platform and its digital-first approach give them both a cost-to-serve advantage and increased innovation pace compared with traditional banks. This is expected to have granted an advantage in the to-be-reported quarter.

These factors are likely to have helped it generate stable revenues during the second quarter. The consensus estimate for quarterly total revenues is pegged at $505.6 million, indicating an increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $384.2 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at negative $4.14.

Here’s What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for CHYM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of EPS for Chime Financial this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an EPS beat, which is not the case here.

Chime Financial currently has an Earnings ESP of -33.25% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two stocks from the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry — StepStone Group STEP and Marex Group PLC MRX — that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter.

STEP, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 7, currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Marex is slated to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 13. MRX has an Earnings ESP of +3.97% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marex Group PLC (MRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.