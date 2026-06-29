Chime Financial, Inc. (CHYM) Surges 11.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Chime Financial, Inc. (CHYM) shares soared 11.2% in the last trading session to close at $20.32. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 0.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Chime Financial retained its rally for the third straight day, driven by strength in its digital-first, low-cost operating model, strong focus on primary account relationships, and member-centric innovation. Its proprietary cloud-native platform, including ChimeCore, enables rapid product development, operational efficiency, and reduced reliance on third parties.

The company differentiates itself through fee-free or low-cost offerings such as Get Paid Early, SpotMe, Credit Builder, and MyPay, while leveraging rich first-party data to enhance personalization and risk management. A trusted brand, high member engagement, and scalable technology further strengthen its competitive position.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +99.9%. Revenues are expected to be $639.69 million, up 21.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Chime Financial, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CHYM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Chime Financial, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI), finished the last trading session 3.5% higher at $11.41. REFI has returned -3.9% over the past month.

For Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.48. This represents a change of -5.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.