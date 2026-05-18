Chime Financial CEO Says Consumer Spending Holds Up as New Products Gain Traction

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Britt said the company is seeing resilient consumer activity, stronger product engagement and early traction from newer offerings, even as investors continue to question the outlook for lower- and middle-income consumers.

Speaking at a JPMorgan investor event with Tien-tsin Huang, managing director and senior analyst at JPMorgan, Britt described Chime as a mission-driven financial services company focused on everyday Americans who often live paycheck to paycheck. He said the company now has more than 10 million monthly active members, with the majority using Chime as their primary bank account.

“This is not the unbanked,” Britt said, noting that many members come from large banks such as Bank of America and Wells Fargo. He said customers often choose Chime to avoid fees, access short-term liquidity, build credit and feel they have a financial provider “on their side.”

CEO Says Recent Results Show Momentum

Huang noted that Chime recently reported a record quarter for member additions, high incremental margins and GAAP profitability, though the stock reacted negatively. Britt said the company increased revenue 25% year over year, added more than 700,000 net new members and grew transaction profit by more than 40% year over year. He also said Chime reported more than $50 million of net income in the most recent quarter.

Britt said he believes investor concern is centered on the state of the consumer. However, he said Chime has seen four consecutive quarters of “beat and raised” results and continues to see healthy transaction activity. He said about two-thirds of Chime’s revenue is transaction-based, with much of that activity tied to non-discretionary spending.

According to Britt, Chime is seeing healthy spending trends across non-discretionary categories, as well as double-digit increases in entertainment and streaming services and spending at retailers such as Costco and Amazon. He also said savings and checking balances are up.

Britt said Chime has visibility into consumer stress because it owns the primary account relationship for many members. If job losses rise, he said, Chime would see unemployment benefits flowing into accounts, as it did during COVID and other difficult periods. He also said Chime’s credit products are short-term in nature, with some paper turning over in seven to 14 days, allowing the company to adjust quickly if conditions deteriorate.

Chime Card, Prime Tier Aim to Deepen Engagement

Britt discussed the evolution of Chime’s product suite, beginning with an FDIC-insured checking account offered through partner banks. He said Chime is not a bank and works with two bank partners that hold deposits in FDIC-insured accounts.

He said early direct deposit access and fee-free accounts were among Chime’s first major offerings, followed by Credit Builder, a secured credit product. The newer Chime Card is an evolution of that secured credit concept, with added rewards. Britt said shifting spending from debit to secured credit benefits members through rewards and benefits Chime through higher secured card interchange revenue.

The company has also launched Chime Plus and Chime Prime tiers. Britt said Chime Prime, launched in early April, is available to members with $3,000 in direct deposit and offers 5% cash back in a category of the customer’s choice.

He said it is still early, but Chime is already seeing higher signals of direct deposit intent and higher retention. Britt said close to 60% of new Chime users are signing up for the Chime Card, and that among those users, about 70% of spend is on the Chime Card rather than debit. He said total secured credit spend rose from 16% in September of last year to close to 25% last quarter.

Liquidity Products Continue to Expand

Britt said Chime’s liquidity offerings are designed to build deeper member relationships. He pointed to MyPay, Chime’s earned wage access product, which allows members to access pay on demand for free or for a small fee if they want funds instantly. He said MyPay had a 1% loss rate for a second consecutive quarter and is now running at more than $400 million in annualized revenue.

Chime is also rolling out Instant Loan, an installment loan product for a smaller subset of members. Britt said Instant Loan can be repaid over three, six, nine or 12 months at a low price. The product is smaller than MyPay, with more than $100 million in originations at this point, but Britt said it is growing and could become a more meaningful contributor to transaction profit in future years.

Investing, Joint Accounts and AI Are Next Areas of Focus

Britt said Chime plans to roll out investment accounts this summer, including robo-investing and the ability to buy individual stocks. He also said joint accounts are an important product for customers who want to use Chime with a spouse.

Another focus is Jade, Chime’s AI co-pilot, which Britt said is being rolled out gradually in the app. He said the goal is to move from reactive insights to proactive financial actions, such as moving money into high-yield savings or investment accounts, or helping pay down high-interest debt with customer permission.

Britt said financial education remains limited for many Americans, and he sees AI as a way to deliver practical, actionable guidance inside the banking experience.

Bank Charter Remains a Long-Term Question

Asked whether Chime needs to become a bank, Britt said the company’s bank partnership model has worked well and its partners have been “incredible thought partners.” However, he said achieving Chime’s long-term vision makes becoming a bank “more of a when, not if” question.

Britt also highlighted Chime’s enterprise channel, including a recently announced partnership with First Student, the largest school bus company in America. He said First Student’s 65,000 employees will be offered Chime accounts and access to earned wages at no fee.

Closing the discussion, Britt said Chime has about 5% penetration of 200 million Americans making up to $100,000 a year. He said the company remains focused on top-line growth, user growth and continued improvement in profitability.

About Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM)

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.