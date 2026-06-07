Chime Financial CEO Maps Growth Roadmap, $2.7B Revenue Target at Conference

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) founder and CEO Chris Britt outlined the digital banking company’s growth strategy, product roadmap and margin targets during a presentation at the William Blair conference, emphasizing Chime’s focus on primary checking relationships and mainstream U.S. consumers.

Britt said Chime was created 14 years ago “to help everyday consumers make financial progress in their lives,” arguing that traditional banks have often relied on fees and have not aligned well with the needs of mainstream consumers. He said Chime’s strategy is centered on developing primary everyday account relationships, particularly through direct deposit.

“When you get that direct deposit relationship, it’s the clearest indicator to deep, long-term financial relationships,” Britt said. “People don’t just casually move their primary direct deposit relationship. It’s a trust that is earned.”

Chime Highlights Active Member Growth and Engagement

Britt said Chime had 10.2 million active members as of the first quarter, after adding 700,000 net new active members. He said active members grew almost 20% year over year in the quarter.

The company also reported average revenue per active member of $263 in its most recent quarter, according to Britt. He said Chime’s average member completes more than 50 transactions per month, which he described as a key indicator of the depth of the customer relationship.

Britt said Chime is seeing continued success among consumers switching their primary bank account relationships, including from large incumbent banks. He said more than 90% of Chime members come from what he described as “a broken relationship with an incumbent big bank.”

Chime serves what Britt called “mainstream America,” including urban and suburban consumers working in sectors such as healthcare, retail and restaurants. He said the company skews slightly female and slightly younger than the U.S. average, though its customer base has become more mainstream over time.

CEO Points to Product Expansion

Britt described Chime’s offering as a combination of banking-related services rather than a set of standalone products. He highlighted features including cashback, a high-yield savings account, short-term liquidity products, overdraft support and a fee-free ATM network.

Among the products discussed were:

Chime Prime: A recently launched product that Britt said includes 5% cashback in a category selected by the customer and a savings account paying 3.75%.

A recently launched product that Britt said includes 5% cashback in a category selected by the customer and a savings account paying 3.75%. MyPay: An earned wage access product that allows consumers to access part of their paycheck during the pay cycle. Britt said members can access up to $500 for free, with an instant option available at what he called an industry-leading price point.

An earned wage access product that allows consumers to access part of their paycheck during the pay cycle. Britt said members can access up to $500 for free, with an instant option available at what he called an industry-leading price point. SpotMe: Chime’s overdraft product, which Britt said has been a major innovation for the company.

Chime’s overdraft product, which Britt said has been a major innovation for the company. Instant Loans: A longer-duration credit product, generally three to 12 months, offering larger loans than Chime’s overdraft and MyPay products.

Britt also said Chime plans to launch investment accounts, a robo-advisory platform, the ability to buy individual stocks, custodial accounts and joint accounts. He said joint accounts could help reach consumers who need shared accounts for household expenses.

Revenue Forecast and Margin Targets

Britt said Chime has grown revenue at a 28% compound annual growth rate since 2022 and forecast approximately $2.7 billion in top-line revenue for the current year. He said about two-thirds of Chime’s business model comes from transaction economics generated when members use their cards for everyday purchases.

The company’s transaction margins are now above 70%, Britt said, and Chime posted GAAP profitability in the first quarter. He also said Chime expects to achieve GAAP profitability for full-year 2026.

Britt said Chime finished the most recent quarter with an 18% adjusted EBITDA margin and has increased its top-line and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year. He reiterated that the company believes it can achieve long-term adjusted EBITDA margins of 35% or more.

On customer acquisition, Britt said Chime has reduced acquisition costs over the past year and is seeing payback periods of about five or six quarters, using that timeframe as a guardrail for marketing and customer acquisition investments. He cited an approximately 8-to-1 lifetime value to customer acquisition cost ratio.

Credit Products and AI Initiatives

Britt emphasized that Chime’s credit and lending products are supported by recurring direct deposit relationships, which he said allow the company to underwrite based on cash flow into the account. He described Chime’s approach as different from traditional lending because the company sees members’ direct deposits and can structure payback around those flows.

He said MyPay has been in market for about 18 months and is already a $400 million revenue run-rate business, with 60% transaction margins and a 1% loss rate. Britt said that loss rate had declined from about 1.7% when Chime went public.

Britt also discussed Chime’s use of artificial intelligence. He said AI-driven chat and voice channels now answer more than 70% of customer inquiries, and that the net promoter score for those interactions is higher than for human-assisted interactions. He also said more than 80% of Chime’s code is assisted by AI tools.

The company is developing an internal software initiative called Archimedes and plans to broaden the rollout of Jade, an AI financial copilot. Britt said Jade is intended to help members take proactive steps such as managing bills, moving money into savings or investments, and paying down high-interest debt.

Enterprise Channel and Market Opportunity

Britt said Chime is expanding through Chime Workplace, an enterprise channel that sells Chime services to employers. He pointed to First Student, which he described as the largest provider of yellow school buses in the country with 65,000 employees, as a recently announced partner.

Looking ahead, Britt said Chime sees a large addressable market among nearly 200 million U.S. adults earning up to $100,000 annually. He said Chime’s fastest-growing segment in recent quarters has been consumers earning more than $75,000.

“We still see this as very early days for the company,” Britt said, adding that Chime believes its digital cost structure, product velocity, primary account relationships and brand position provide key competitive advantages.

About Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM)

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

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