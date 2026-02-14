Chime Is Down 27% From Its IPO Price, Yet Posting 29% Revenue Growth: Why This New $15 Million Bet Stands Out

Key Points

Ranger Investment Management acquired 591,255 shares of Chime in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value rose by $14.88 million due to the new purchase.

The Chime stake is 1.02% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On February 13, 2026, Ranger Investment Management disclosed a new position in Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM), acquiring 591,255 shares in a trade estimated at $14.88 million.

What happened

According to the SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Ranger Investment Management, L.P. initiated a new position in Chime Financial by acquiring 591,255 shares. The quarter-end value of this position stood at $14.88 million.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, with the stake accounting for 1.02% of 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:PEGA: $54.40 million (3.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:LGND: $51.05 million (3.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:ADMA: $41.97 million (2.9% of AUM) NYSE:AGX: $36.62 million (2.5% of AUM) NYSE:EE: $34.24 million (2.3% of AUM)



As of February 13, 2026, shares of Chime Financial were priced at $19.69, down about 27% from their $27 offering price in June.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-13) $19.69 Market Capitalization $7.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.1 billion Net Income (TTM) ($984.8 million)

Company Snapshot

Chime offers mobile-first, fee-free banking services including checking, savings, early paycheck access, and overdraft protection.

The company generates revenue primarily through interchange fees collected via partnerships with FDIC-insured banks.

It targets U.S. consumers earning under $100,000 per year, focusing on the mass market segment.

Chime Financial, Inc. operates a digital banking platform focused on accessible, low-cost financial services. The company leverages a technology-driven approach and strategic bank partnerships to streamline operations and reduce costs. Its competitive edge lies in its mobile-first strategy and commitment to eliminating traditional banking fees for its core customer base.

What this transaction means for investors

Digital banking scale rarely comes cheaply, and with Chime shares trading 27% below their $27 IPO price, the question has shifted from hype to durability.



The fintech generated $544 million in third-quarter revenue, up 29% year over year, with gross profit of $474 million and an 87% gross margin. Active members climbed 21% to 9.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $29 million, a 5% margin and a 9-point year over year improvement. Management now expects full-year revenue of up to $2.173 billion and adjusted EBITDA of as much as $118 million. Meanwhile, net losses persist under GAAP, but operating leverage is emerging.



At 1% of assets, this position is modest relative to larger bets in software and biotech such as Pegasystems and Ligand, but it’s still notable. Ultimately, long-term investors should focus on interchange resilience, member monetization through products like MyPay and OIT, and whether margin expansion keeps pace with scale. If execution continues, today’s discount could look less like a warning and more like an entry point.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adma Biologics. The Motley Fool recommends Excelerate Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

