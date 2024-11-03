Chilwa Minerals Sees High Demand in Share Purchase Plan

Chilwa Minerals Ltd (AU:CHW) has released an update.

Chilwa Minerals Limited’s Share Purchase Plan (SPP) attracted strong investor interest, with applications totaling $1.4 million, nearly three times the intended $0.5 million. To accommodate demand, the company raised the SPP to $700,000, ensuring all applicants receive shares, with excess funds being refunded. This successful funding, coupled with a recent $6 million private placement, positions Chilwa to advance its exploration projects in Malawi.

For further insights into AU:CHW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.