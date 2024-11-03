News & Insights

Chilwa Minerals Sees High Demand in Share Purchase Plan

November 03, 2024 — 06:58 pm EST

Chilwa Minerals Ltd (AU:CHW) has released an update.

Chilwa Minerals Limited’s Share Purchase Plan (SPP) attracted strong investor interest, with applications totaling $1.4 million, nearly three times the intended $0.5 million. To accommodate demand, the company raised the SPP to $700,000, ensuring all applicants receive shares, with excess funds being refunded. This successful funding, coupled with a recent $6 million private placement, positions Chilwa to advance its exploration projects in Malawi.

