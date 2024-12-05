Chilwa Minerals Issues New Performance Rights

Chilwa Minerals Ltd (AU:CHW) has released an update.

Chilwa Minerals Ltd has announced the issuance of 3.75 million unquoted performance rights set to expire in November 2028. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, signaling the company’s strategy to motivate and retain talent. Investors may find this development indicative of Chilwa Minerals’ long-term growth plans.

