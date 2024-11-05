News & Insights

Chilwa Minerals Expands Market Presence with New Securities

November 05, 2024 — 03:25 am EST

Chilwa Minerals Ltd (AU:CHW) has released an update.

Chilwa Minerals Ltd has announced the quotation of 325,581 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, effective November 5, 2024. This move follows a previously announced transaction, signaling the company’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the financial markets. Investors interested in Chilwa may find this development a noteworthy addition to their market watch.

