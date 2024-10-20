News & Insights

Chilwa Minerals Boosts Efficiency with New Lab

October 20, 2024 — 09:27 pm EDT

Chilwa Minerals Ltd (AU:CHW) has released an update.

Chilwa Minerals Ltd has taken a significant step forward with the arrival of an ALS separation laboratory at its Zalewa site, promising to enhance efficiency by reducing assay reporting times by two months. The on-site sample preparation is expected to result in substantial cost savings and increased productivity, aiding the company’s ongoing exploration and resource estimation efforts. This development is crucial for the timely assessment of Chilwa’s expanding rare earth targets.

