Chilwa Minerals Announces ASX Share Quotation

Chilwa Minerals Ltd has announced the quotation of 813,965 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX under the code CHW, effective November 5, 2024. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions, potentially broadening the company’s investor base and increasing liquidity. Investors interested in the mineral sector may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Chilwa Minerals’ growth and market engagement.

